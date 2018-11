(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Rep.-elect Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, showed up on “Saturday Night Live” in a conciliatory segment where cast member Pete Davidson apologized for mocking his appearance last week.

Davidson started the segment on “Weekend Update” by expressing regret for his comments last week.

“In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said. “I made a joke about Lt. Cmdr. Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.”