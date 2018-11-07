Dan Crenshaw wins after mocked by 'SNL'

(DAILY SIGNAL) — Three nights after being the target of a crude joke on “Saturday Night Live,” former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw was headed to victory Tuesday night in his bid for a seat in the House of Representatives from Texas.

With 87 percent of precincts reporting, Crenshaw led Democrat Todd Litton by 53 percent to 45 percent. He was poised to succeed fellow Republican Ted Poe, who is retiring after seven terms representing Texas’ 2nd Congressional District.

The native Houstonian came to wider public attention three nights earlier on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” when cast member Pete Davidson poked fun at Crenshaw’s loss of an eye when a roadside bomb exploded while he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012.