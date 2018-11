(Indianapolis Star) Fall weather seems to finally be upon us in Indianapolis. And along with grabbing your flannels, boots and rain jackets, be sure to also grab your clocks.

When November arrives, daylight saving time departs until March of 2019. That’s because at 2 a.m. local time on Nov. 4, your smartphone clocks will magically move backwards by one hour. If you use a manual clock, be sure to set it back one hour before going to sleep that night.