Deadly European supervolcano may be coming to life

(RT.COM) – An ancient Italian supervolcano that hasn’t erupted in 500 years may be starting a stage of activity that could lead to a colossal eruption, spelling potential disaster for communities lying in its path.

Campi Flegrei may have entered a new magma cycle, according to newly released findings that suggest the feature’s “subvolcanic plumbing system” is commencing “a new build-up phase.” The researchers warn this could give rise “at some undetermined point in the future,” to “a large volume eruption.”

A large volcanic area west of Naples which has 24 volcanic craters, Campi Fieri, has “produced two cataclysmic caldera-forming eruptions and numerous smaller eruptive events over the past 60,000 years,” according to the new paper. Calderas are vacant spaces left after rock explosions during eruptions.

A team of scientists examined 23 of Campi Flegeri’s past eruptions and created a computer model to simulate these eruptions. The last eruption, which took place in 1538, lasted for eight days and was so powerful it created Monte Nuovo. Worryingly, this was a fairly tame eruption by Camp Flegeri’s standards.

The two biggest events were the Campanian Ignimbrite eruption, which occured 39,000 years ago and spewed ash for an awesome 3.7 million square kilometers, and the Neapolitan Yellow Tuff (NYT) eruption which happened around 15,000 years ago.