(WXYZ) — A Michigan man is disgusted after an incident on a Delta Air Lines flight involving a service dog and the mess it left behind.

The Bay City, Mich. man had just boarded the plane to Miami when he noticed feces all over the floor and his seat. When he alerted the crew, he said they did little to nothing to help.

“Actual feces and it was all over me. I sat in it and it was on the seat, on the floor, the seat in front. And I was literally in it,” said Matthew Meehan, Delta customer.