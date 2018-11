(ABC) — Democrat Richard Ojeda may have lost his bid for Congress in West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District but the man who’s been called “JFK with tattoos and a bench press” announced he still has plans to run — for president.

Ojeda filed his 2020 bid Sunday with the Federal Election Commission.

He will be making his announcement on Veterans Day holiday in Washington, D.C., and plans to hold his first event as a presidential candidate on November 19 in Louisville, Kentucky.