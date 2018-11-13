Right now, tens of millions of Americans – including many decent, traditional Democrats – are wondering what on earth has possessed today’s Democratic Party, which just won control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

How can one possibly explain what increasingly appears to be the progressive left’s growing descent into madness?

What are normal Americans to make of the never-ending attempts to overturn the constitutional election of President Donald Trump by any means possible – including now subjecting him to endless preposterous congressional investigations in hopes of impeaching and criminally indicting him? What explains the willingness to savagely destroy decent people like Brett Kavanaugh and his family with willful disregard for the truth, evidence, presumption of innocence, due process, honesty and basic humanity? What explains the perpetually outraged mobs harassing Republicans and forcing them out of restaurants, movie theaters and airports – while relentlessly demonizing them as “racists,” “fascists” and “white supremacists”?

What is REALLY happening to America’s political landscape? The shocking yet illuminating answers are found, as nowhere else, in November’s issue of WND’s monthly Whistleblower magazine, “DESCENT INTO MADNESS: How the Democratic Party abandoned its principles, morality and sanity.”

As Whistleblower documents, today’s Democratic Party is almost entirely irrational and destructive. There are no rational, sane arguments for insisting there are 67 different genders, or for forcing women to allow men to use their locker rooms, bathrooms and showers and to compete in (and win) their athletic competitions. There are no sane arguments for importing as many immigrants as possible from unassimilable cultures and terrorist hotbeds into the U.S., or for eliminating America’s borders and dismantling her border law enforcement agencies, or for creating irresistible economic incentives for poor people the world over to flood into the U.S. at wildly unsustainable levels.

There are no sane arguments for eliminating voter registration requirements, as Democrats now advocate. There are no sane arguments for upending the world’s most hallowed, 250-year-old legal system whose central tenet is “innocent until proven guilty.” There are no sane arguments for attacking people just for being white – or just for being men.

These and other current Democrat policies and obsessions are purely destructive. In the microcosm, the analogy would be to an individual whose life is composed entirely of one delusional, self-destructive event after the other, amounting to eventual suicide.

But don’t bother asking leftists about their descent into madness; they’ll insist you’re the crazy one. “Democratic socialist” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, just elected to the House of Representatives, recently demonstrated the left’s reflexive tactic of projection when she told Vanity Fair that Democrats couldn’t compromise with the “insane people” on the right who are holding the country “hostage.”

Highlights of “DESCENT INTO MADNESS” include:

“Why has the Democratic Party gone mad?” by David Kupelian, on the one largely unspoken reason that overshadows and illuminates all the others

“Franklin Graham: ‘What has happened to the Democratic Party?’ The evangelical leader laments the ouster of a Democratic Party leader and military veteran who dared to honor the American flag and the cross of Christ

“The left seeks to rob us of our past” by Don Feder, revealing how the totalitarian assault called “Year Zero’ – where history is torn down and obliterated – is happening right now in the U.S.

“Is Trump right about the violent, hateful left?” by Joseph Farah, who says the president’s recent comments to evangelical leaders sum up November’s election

“Leftist violence a natural outgrowth of authoritarian ideology” by David Limbaugh, on why the nation’s current mayhem is just a taste of what occurs when Democrats regain majority power

“Trump’s vastly underreported list of accomplishments” by Art Moore, documenting how, in less than two years, the 45th president has kept a remarkable number of promises

“Rush Limbaugh’s dire prediction before Democrats won the House: Immediate attack on Trump’s presidency; ‘they don’t want to wait for a re-election campaign in 2020’

“The left’s war on energy is a war on America” by Curtis Ellis, on how activist billionaires are funding extremists in an effort to crash the U.S. economy

“Leftist contempt for middle-class values” by Dennis Prager, on how those on the hard left “do not consider themselves bound by the normal conventions of civics and decency’

“We’re next on the Alinskyites’ chopping block” by Laura Hollis. After Trump, the left will go after our Constitution, religion, institutions, laws, principles, practices and policies

“Masters of manipulation: Understanding today’s Left-Speak” by Don Feder

“Veteran psychiatrist: Trump Derangement Syndrome is real – and serious” by Lyle H. Rossiter, Jr., M.D., in which a top expert offers stunning new analysis of today’s left-wing mindset

“The Western hatred of religion” by Hanne Herland, on how today’s elites came to regard Christians as the enemy.

“Before the November midterm elections,” observed Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “Hillary Clinton and other top Democrats warned us that only when they regained power could civility return to America. This, of course, is the classic totalitarian position of both communists and Islamic supremacists. Each literally defines ‘peace’ as the condition that will naturally result when the entire world is communist – or Islamic: ‘When we control everything, there will be peace.'”

Unfortunately, adds Kupelian, “when Clinton urges incivility, and former Attorney General Eric Holder instructs Democrats to ‘kick’ Republicans, when Nancy Pelosi tells a New York gathering to expect ‘collateral damage’ to those Americans who don’t agree with her party’s radical agenda, and Minnesota Democratic Party official William Davis threatens Republicans with ‘guillotines,’ the left’s message is clear: ‘Violence is not only OK, it’s how we win.'”

