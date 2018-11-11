'Designer' Bibles

Dear Mr. Farah:

Hopefully, throughout my lifetime, I have learned that we (as humans) tend to overthink things. I believe that is the case with many of the prior respondents. They take a snippet of Scripture here or there and formulate what I have come to call their “designer Bible” which says anything they wish. In my own simple way, I believe the Gospel is abundantly clear. I believe the Bible is so much one proclamation that I have even folded the separating page between the Old and New Testaments (my own small protest) down to where it forms one volume.

Occam ‘s razor applies; it is one account, very clear, of God’s redemptive plan from the expulsion from the Garden to the end of Revelation. No problem to understand the concepts except to those who fear accountability or have some other personal agenda.

Bless you for your clarity of insight. My men’s Bible study is now pursuing the restoration of all things. What an exciting idea!

Vic Safranek