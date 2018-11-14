DNC head: No idea how to fund universal health care

Many Democrats in the midterm elections campaigned on a plan for a single-payer health-care system they call “Medicare for All,” which has been endorsed by former President Obama.

But when the CEO of the Democratic National Committee was asked how the plan will be funded, she didn’t have an answer, the Washington Times reported.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Seema Nanda told Yahoo Finance at its “All Markets Summit: America’s Financial Future” in the nation’s capital.

When asked whether Democrats planned to raise taxes to pay for the plan, Nanda changed the subject, complaining of “skyrocketing deficits” caused by President Trump.

“I think what we saw with this Republican Party is we saw an irresponsible tax cut, and then we saw an immediate pivot that they … planned to go after Medicare, Social Security, Medicaid next,” she said.

The answer to the question of how to pay for “Medicare for All,” Nando said, “is I don’t know how we’re going to get there, but these are all big conversations that we need to be engaged in.”

“Medicare for All” effectively would replace private health insurance plans with a nationally-run health insurance program.

The estimated cost is more than $30 trillion.

Trump vehemently opposed the plan in a USA Today op-ed last month, warning it would “eviscerate” Medicare and put doctors and hospitals out of business.