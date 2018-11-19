Doctor's ex-fiancé shoots up Chicago hospital

(WLS) — CHICAGO — Four people were shot and two are dead, including the gunman, after a shooting at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. A Chicago police officer is among the injured.

Police said shots were fired both inside and outside the hospital between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mercy is located in Bronzeville near the intersection of 25th and Michigan Avenue.

Chicago fire officials said two women were shot; one was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition, the other was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in extremely critical condition.