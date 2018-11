Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

My two kids are in the same class at school, and the teacher had the class write reports about their pets.

After the reports were turned in, the teacher called one of my boys up to her desk and scolded him.

“This report on ‘My Dog’ is exactly, word for word, the same as your brother’s. Did you copy from him?”

“No ma’am. It’s about the same dog,” he told her.