DOJ sued by Judicial Watch for details of Dems' IT scandal

The head of a Pakistani family hired by Democratic members of Congress to run IT systems, but cited as a “serious risk” to the House, cut a deal on bank fraud charges earlier this year.

There was no action on the part of prosecutors against Imran Awan or his relatives over claims they siphoned classified information from computers belonging to Democrats, including former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

But the case isn’t over.

The Washington watchdog Judicial Watch announced a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Department of Justice over the case of Imran Awan, Abid Awan, Jamal Awan and Hina Alvi.

“Imran Awan and his family were banned from the House computer network in February 2017 after the House’s top law enforcement officer wrote that Imran is ‘an ongoing and serious risk to the House of Representatives, possibly threatening the integrity of our information systems,’ and that a server containing evidence had gone ‘missing,'” Judicial Watch explained.

The inspector general found that server logs showed “unauthorized access” and procurement records were falsified.

“It’s time for the full truth to come out about the House Democrat IT scandal, especially with impending change of power in the House,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“There is hope that the new leadership at the DOJ will bring transparency to this case, as well as many pending FOIA investigations.”

Imran Awan was Wasserman Schultz’s top information technology aide, although he served several other Democrats. Most of the lawmakers fired Awan right away, but Wasserman Schultz kept him on until he was arrested trying to board a flight for Pakistan, the report said.

In July, Imran Awan pleaded guilty to bank fraud before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in Washington.

Wasserman Schultz had charged the investigation was motivated by “Islamophobia,” despite evidence presented by a House inspector general appointed by Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggesting Awan and his co-workers were diverting information from Democratic lawmakers’ computers, including members of House intelligence committees.

In the deal, Justice Department prosecutors, nevertheless, said they “uncovered no evidence” that Awan “violated federal law with respect to the House computer systems,” FoxNews.com reported.

The dispute developed just as Republican lawmakers were looking into accusations that political bias influenced the Justice Department’s and the FBI’s handling of the probes of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information and Russian influence on the 2016 election.

Imran Awan, and his brothers Abid and Jamal, allegedly ran a ghost employee scheme along with their wives that took in nearly $6 million over the years. After wiring approximately $300,000 to his native Pakistan in July 2017, Imran Awan was arrested by the FBI at Dulles International Airport and indicted on four counts of bank fraud after prosecutors said the suspects tried to flee the country. He was carrying $12,000 in cash at the time of his arrest.

The DOJ said it “found no evidence that [Imran] illegally removed House data from the House network or from House Members’ offices, stole the House Democratic Caucus Server, stole or destroyed House information technology equipment, or improperly accessed or transferred government information.”

But that is at odds with the findings of a House inspector general, the sergeant-at-arms and the statements of multiple Democratic aides, reported the Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak, who has closely followed the case from the beginning.

Now, Judicial Watch is in court to obtain records related to any investigations or preliminary investigations the former IT staffers.

It also seeks records of communications, “including but not limited to emails (whether on .gov or non-.gov email accounts), text messages, instant chats or messages on the Lync system, sent to or from FBI employees, officials or contractors involving the Awan brothers, Ms. Alvi and Mr. Abbas. Records of communications searched should include but not be limited to those between FBI officials, employees and contractors and officials with the Capitol Police, the Office of the Inspector General of the House, and the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer of the House.”