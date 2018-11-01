Don Lemon renews attack on 'white men'

CNN host Don Lemon has doubled down on his claim that white men are the biggest terror threat facing America.

He said Tuesday, “The biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most are radicalized to the right.”

His comment drew rebukes from a broad spectrum of commentators while CNN remained silent.

On Wednesday, however, Lemon insisted the “cold hard facts” were on his side.

“Earlier this week, I made some comments about that in a conversation with Chris [Cuomo]. I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men,” he said.

“That angered some people. But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming,” he claimed, according to the Hill.

Lemon said a Government Accountability Office report says that since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, right-wing extremists have killed 106 people in 62 different attacks in U.S., while Islamic extremists have killed 119 people in 23 different attacks.

Lemon cited another story that showed “that for every eight deadly attacks by right-wing extremists,” there was one by left-wing extremists.

“So people who were angered about what I said are missing the entire point. We don’t need to worry about people who are thousands of miles away. The biggest threats are homegrown. The facts prove that,” Lemon claimed.

On Tuesday, the Gateway Pundit blog suggested that Lemon should read the long list of terror attacks in America by Muslims posted on his own network’s news website.

See Lemon’s comments:

“The only attack in this list by CNN that did not involve Islamist killers is the August 2017 attack in Charlottesville where one protester was killed at a Unite the Right rally,” the Gateway Pundit said.

“Every other terrorist attack involves radical Islam.”

On the CNN list were the 1993 bombing of the 2 World Trade Center building, the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta, the 9/11 attacks, the Boston Marathon bombing, the attack on a Marine recruiting center in 2015 by Mohammad Abdulazeez, the massacre in San Bernardino by Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, the gay bar killings in Florida by Omar Mateen and more.

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh commented on the characterization of white men: “Don Lemon may be one of the most mentally challenged people on television.”

He continued: “This is not a one-off. The idea that the opposition, as far as the left is concerned, is white men, predominantly white Christian men, that is right on the money.

“It is white men who created this racist, bigoted unfair country … that is what we are up against,” he said. “This is certainly what has energized and filled women across this country with rage, leftist women.”

Lemon said: “I keep trying to point out not to demonize any one or any one ethnicity. … We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right.

“We have to start doing something about them,” he said. “There is no white guy ban. So what do we do about that?”