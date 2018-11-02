Donald Trump: Not a man of God, but God's man

I was thinking yesterday that it seems like every general election is even more critical than the previous one.

Like the boy who cried, “Wolf!” I fear that our recurring alarm about the consequences of each election will slowly numb us into a state of despondency. We’ll begin to tire of the constant need to be vigilant and pro-active.

But the sobering truth is that each election truly IS more important than the last.

This one, especially, since our nation appears to be in a moral free-fall.

I believe this is true simply because over the last two years we have made substantial progress against the forces that are desperately trying to “transform” America into something our founders would not even recognize.

But those forces have not accepted defeat and retired to lives of peaceful co-existence. Instead, they have doubled down. Some have tripled down. Some have gone “kamikaze!”

In fact, several prominent Democrats recently have publicly and specifically threatened that civility is dead until they are returned to power.

Nonetheless, the truth is that many Americans are rejoicing at the return of a sense of sanity and balance in so many areas of our national life.

Ministries such as mine (and many others that are larger and more well-known) suffered through several years of IRS persecution at the hands of the previous administration. We are grateful that this administration has worked hard to eliminate that bias. It has even declared an end to the stifling effects of the notorious “Johnson Amendment.”

“Merry Christmas” is back. There is unabashed prayer in the Oval Office – in front of the cameras! As a nation, we have loudly proclaimed our support for and solidarity with Israel. We have smashed some of the most dangerous Islamic terrorist forces in the world. We have withdrawn from pacts and partnerships that were not only duplicitous, but dangerous. We are witnessing a restoration of the constitutional role of the judiciary. We have eased the bureaucratic burdens on industry and business that were choking our national economy. Most of us have seen the immediate benefits in our paychecks. We have unleashed the power of American creativity and productivity, and we’re seeing a rebirth in hope and optimism among American workers of all races and classes. We are finally seeing the brakes being applied to our mad rush toward a nonsensical world of unlimited and undefined genders. We are seeing a phenomenal surge in our citizens’ pride in and appreciation for our military, law enforcement and first-responders. And the list goes on.

In short, I think we are seeing a genuine resurgence of President Reagan’s inspiring ideal of America as a “shining city on a hill.”

We owe much of this progress to President Donald Trump. It’s not that he has singlehandedly made these things happen, but his genuine love for America, his optimism, fearlessness, determination, courage and willingness to suffer the blows has inspired so many people in so many areas to take a step of faith and do what is right for America.

I do not say that President Trump is a man of God, but I firmly believe he is God’s man for this time in America.

And the world, too. As we hurtle toward the end of this age, the infrastructure of the Antichrist’s government is being constructed with alarming speed. To have the leader of the free world stand tall and threaten the “globalist” forces who are preparing the way of the Antichrist cannot be a coincidence. If nothing else, President Trump is drawing into sharp focus the opposing forces and the battle formations that will soon come into play in the end-times scenario.

That means it is time to choose on which side of this battle you will fight.

Next Tuesday’s general election will not determine the fate of America per se. But it will dramatically affect it.

If we vote into office those officials who will stand for and promote Judeo-Christian values and a return to traditional American virtues and morals, then we will see America continue this resurgence. I pray we will see America restored as the most blessed nation in the history of the world.

If we vote into office those officials whose only plan is to stop and reverse the progress of the last two years, then we will see America slide back into the morass in which we have languished for the last decade.

Simply put, the choice is ours to make on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

I think something I wrote in this space last week bears repeating.

Bob Dylan once sang this immortal truth in his inimitable style: “You’re gonna have to serve somebody, yes, you’re gonna have to serve somebody. Well, it may be the devil or it may be the Lord, but you’re gonna have to serve somebody.”

Joshua put it as simply as it can be put: “… choose you this day whom you will serve … as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15 KJV)

God said through Moses in Deuteronomy 30:19, “… I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.”

If you don’t lead your family (and your nation) toward God, and plant within them the truth and values Judeo-Christianity imparts, then chances are that no one will.

Can you live with that?

I can’t.

Don’t make your choice by staying home on Tuesday.

