Dow erases 200-point gain as Apple falls

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Wednesday’s session just below the flatline, erasing a 200-point jump, as shares of Apple failed to hold on to strong gains from earlier in the day.

The 30-stock index ended the day down just 0.95 points at 24,464.69 as it lost steam heading into the close. At its high of the day, it was up 204.15 points. Apple also gave up a 2.1 percent gain toward the end of the day to close just 0.1 percent lower.

“The behavior of Apple raises doubts that the thanksgiving bounce attempt has any validity,” said Scott Redler, partner with T3live.com. “Traders on Friday will be watching Tuesday’s low of $175.50. If that doesn’t hold, it could be a headwind for the market and tech.”