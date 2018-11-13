Dow falls 100 in volatile session

(CNBC) — Stocks fell in volatile trading on Tuesday, failing to regain their footing after suffering steep losses in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.69 points to 25,286.49, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 2,722.18, posting its fourth straight decline. The Nasdaq Composite closed just along the flatline at 7,200.87. At their session highs, the Dow and S&P 500 were up more than 100 points and 1 percent, respectively. The Nasdaq had gained as much as 1.6 percent. The major indexes hit their session highs after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow confirmed reports of renewed talks between the U.S. and China on trade.