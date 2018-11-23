Dow falls more than 150 points

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Friday as some of the most popular technology shares were under pressure once again, while a steep drop in oil prices also weighed on equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 178.74 points to 24,285.95 while the S&P 500 pulled back 0.65 percent to 2,632.56. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.5 percent to close at 6,938.98. The Dow and S&P 500 posted their worst Black Friday performance since 2010. The Nasdaq had its worst Black Friday since 2011.

For the week, the major indexes all dropped more than 3 percent. They also had their biggest loss for a Thanksgiving week since 2011.