Dow plunges 500 as Apple leads tech rout

(CNBC) — U.S. stocks fell on Monday as a decline in Apple shares, a strong dollar and lingering worries about global trade offset positive news on the dealmaking front.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 502 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.5 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.7 percent.

Apple shares dropped more than 4 percent after Lumentum Holdings, which makes technology for the iPhone’s face-recognition function, cut its outlook for fiscal second quarter 2019. Lumentum CEO Alan Lowe said one of its largest customers asked the company to “materially reduce shipments” for its products. Shares of Lumentum plunged 29.5 percent.