Dow snaps 3-day winning streak on trade worries

(CNBC) Stocks closed lower on Thursday as hopes of a trade deal being struck between China and the U.S. dimmed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, snapping a three-day winning streak. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent and also closed lower for the first time in four days. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.25 percent.

The South China Morning Post reported White House advisor Peter Navarro would be attending the dinner between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Buenos Aires at the G-20. CNBC later confirmed Navarro’s attendance. Stocks fell to their lows of the day on the news, with the Dow briefly losing more than 160 points.