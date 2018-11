(KHQ News) A Florida driver who said God had distracted her when she ran over and killed a woman in 2015 has been sentenced to 32 years in prison.

The Miami Herald reports 46-year-old April Dawn Thomason, of Key West, was sentenced Monday. A jury convicted her last month of vehicular manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Stephanie Collins. Collins and a friend were walking on a sidewalk when Thomason struck Collins with her Mercedes-Benz. The friend jumped out of the way.