Drug-dealing pair accused of murder following overdose death

(KOTV) Two people are behind bars accused of murder after Tulsa police said they sold drugs to a man who then died from an overdose.

These charges are part of a trend we’re seeing recently as law enforcement is now holding drug dealers accountable when someone dies from their product. Alex Schmitt and Toni Heath are both booked into jail for felony murder and drug charges.

Police said they supplied drugs to the victim who died of an overdose the next day. An affidavit said Alex Schmitt told officers, “he was a small-time drug dealer and he only sold enough heroin to support his own habit.”