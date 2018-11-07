'Early Christmas present' for Trump as Dems take House majority

Enough Democrats on Tuesday were elected to the House of Representatives to take leadership posts through their new majority, prompting commentator Joseph Curl to proclaim, “Here Come the Crazies! Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummins in Leadership Roles.”

But he also said it was an “early Christmas present for President Trump” because the GOP long has sought to connect Democratic candidates to her, and her reputation for wild and wacky verbal gaffes, running some 250 anti-Pelosi TV ads.

“That’s forced some candidates to repudiate Pelosi,” Curl explained. “For Trump, though, losing the House – but getting Pelosi back as a target for 2020 – is a dream come true. And he knows it.”

The Democrats actually barely turned in an average performance during the midterms. Over the last 21 midterms, the president’s party has lost an average of 30 seats in the seats and four seats in the Senate.

Tuesday night, the Democrats gained about 30 seats in the House – but significantly lost major ground in the Senate.

Even the AP admitted the Democrats’ loudly trumpeted “blue wave” “never fully materialized.”

The news agency called the results a “mixed verdict,” with the Democrats holding 223 House seats to the Republicans’ 201, with remaining races to be finalized.

In the Senate the GOP had 51 seats for a narrow majority before the election, and gained at least two more seats, probably more, as several have not been finalized.

President Trump praised the GOP for retaining and expanding its control of the Senate, through which his judicial nominees must travel, an issue critically important to conservatives across the nation.

And he tweeted a response to the much-repeated Democrat threat to focus the House work not on advancing what the nation needs, but on investigations of him and his administration.

“If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!” he said.

Despite the only mediocre performance by her party, Pelosi said, “Tomorrow will be a new day in America.

Curl, however, warned about her, under that “crazies” headline.

“Pelosi is a career politician who has already served 16 terms in the House, but some party leaders wish she’d go away,” he wrote. “Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., said late last year it was time for Pelosi – and other longtime party leaders – to depart and let a new generation lead House Democrats. ‘Our leadership does a tremendous job, but we do have this real breadth and depth of talent within our caucus and I do think it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders,’ Sanchez said.”

Waters, he explained, is famous for calling for Trump’s impeachment, as she shrieks “Impeach 45!” at all of her appearances.

He pointed out she was once “named one of the most corrupt in Congress.”

The commentary called Schiff “a true Trump hater who is beloved by the mainstream media.”

Another potential Dem leader is Jerrodl Nadler, who “was on the committee when it voted to impeach former President Bill Clinton, but he said then that the vote was an attempted coup and a ‘gross abuse’ of the impeachment power. He apparently doesn’t think that any more,” the commentary said.

There were several stinging defeats for the Democrats, including Beto O’Rourke’s failure to take Ted Cruz’ Senate seat, even after the massive fundraising there, and the president called the night a “tremendous success.”

In fact, Variety reported O’Rourke went with a live, on-air f-bomb when he lost.

And Breitbart reported that an endorsement from Taylor Swift, a pop music entertainer, did nothing for former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who lost to Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, in that race.

While a Democratic House majority would block some of Trump’s plans, a GOP majority in the Senate enables the president to continue restocking the American judiciary with judges that rule according to the Constitution rather than social agendas.

He’s already appointed dozens, including two justices on the Supreme Court, and has many more in the pipeline.

Trump on Monday had admitted the GOP could lose control of the House.

“And do you know what you do? My whole life, you know what I say? ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll just figure it out.'”