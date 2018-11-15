Ecclesiastical entrepreneur's latest venture: Gin

(CHRISTIAN TODAY) – A North of England cathedral is harking back to medieval times today with the launch of its own brand of gin.

Branded ‘Cathedra’ and made by Brindle Distillery in Lancashire, Blackburn Cathedral’s gin is aimed at capitalising on the gun revival and generating revenue for the cathedral’s ministry.

‘This is not a novelty; this is a cathedral doing business,’ said the dean, Very Rev Peter Howell Jones.

‘Blackburn is not a tourism centre, it is not a rich part of the world, and we need to reach out to markets beyond our town and region to be sustainable long term.

‘Gin is on trend; it is a developing market, and there is a long history of monastic communities brewing mead, wines and beers.’

He added: ‘I wanted to create a brand that would work across the country; that could create a income stream from which all English cathedrals can benefit.’