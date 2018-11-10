Election thefts are crimes against humanity

Election theft seems to be a tradecraft practiced almost exclusively in America by the hardcore political left. Ironically, as more and more ballots are being “found” in Florida, and being counted to the benefit of Democratic candidates after the election is already over, it is Democrats who assure us that vote fraud is not a problem. Well, it’s certainly not a problem for them! But it is a problem for everyone else.

“I consider it completely unimportant who in the party will vote, or how, but what is extraordinarily important is this – who will count the votes, and how.” – Joseph Stalin

Conquering a nation from the outside by overrunning its borders and taking control of its government is a bloody and horrific endeavor, with an uncertain result. It is far easier, far less bloody and hardly even noticed by sympathetic big media to put one’s efforts into defrauding citizens of their legitimate vote and altering the election’s outcome through fraud and deceit.

Big media, the propaganda arm of leftists in America, has devised a non-threatening, everybody-does-it language to describe what is in fact one of the most vile and filthy crimes in America. There is no talk of overthrowing a nation’s government, but rather the media’s writings and utterances are filled with “irregularities, shenanigans, dirty-tricks, ballot box stuffing, the voting dead” and the like. These are the words and phrases big-media uses to frame the narrative away from overthrowing the government and reduce it into the realm of college pranks.

The left seems to be possessed of an infinite ego with regard to their governing skills. They, and they alone, are the final authorities on producing a happy and prosperous America. The Constitution and citizen voters who disagree with them be damned. As in fact they have been for quite a few generations.

“Republics are created by the virtue, public spirit, and intelligence of the citizens. They fall, when the wise are banished from the public councils, because they dare to be honest, and the profligate are rewarded, because they flatter the people, in order to betray them.” – Joseph Story, Commentaries on the Constitution

The contrast between Democrat and Republican goals today is so stark that governance by one or the other looks very much like a takeover by a hostile, invading army to those being governed. Livelihoods, ranches, farms and business enterprises are built or destroyed based on the shifting policies of the political right and the left. A stolen election means that many who would have done well economically under an honest election outcome are suddenly faced with regulatory burdens, government litigation and much higher taxation. It also reinforces the left’s educational rot, social decay, crime and incivility in our daily lives.

Florida again seems to be home to some of the worst election criminality. How is it possible that a woman like Brenda Snipes, with an already extensive record of election-tampering complicity, can still be in charge of any election in any capacity? The government in Florida apparently thinks this is not a problem. Perhaps that is because government employment is too cushy, has too many benefits for employees, is too hard to get fired from and is filled with unscrupulous people who ignore such criminality if it benefits them?

Election fraud strikes at the heart of any self-governing people. To vote for A and end up being governed by B as a result of election fraud is the very definition of a dictatorship, or in today’s parlance, the deep state.

“No people will tamely surrender their Liberties, nor can any be easily subdued, when knowledge is diffused and Virtue is preserved. On the Contrary, when People are universally ignorant, and debauched in their Manners, they will sink under their own weight without the Aid of foreign invaders.” – Samuel Adams

Justice delayed is justice denied. As the Bush-Gore presidential campaign showed, election theft is a crime against an entire nation, even if it is confined to one or two counties in a single state.