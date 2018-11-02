Electric-chair builder worried Tennessee execution will fail

(Associated Press) If Tennessee electrocutes Edmund Zagorski on Thursday (Nov. 1), it will be in an electric chair built by a self-taught execution expert who is no longer welcomed in the prison system and who worries that his device will malfunction.

Fred Leuchter had a successful career in the execution business before his reputation was tainted by his claim that there were no gas chambers at Auschwitz.

Tennessee’s chair, which hasn’t been used since 2007, is just one of many execution devices Leuchter worked on between 1979 and 1990, according to an article by Fordham University professor Deborah Denno in the William and Mary Law Review. In addition to electric chairs, Leuchter built, refurbished and consulted on gas chambers, lethal injection machines and a gallows for at least 27 states.