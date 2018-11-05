Email to students gives voting 'recommendations'

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Students at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management recently received an email advising them how to vote during the midterm elections.

The Kellogg Student Association Diversity Inclusion Committee sent an email to graduate students listing upcoming events that would help them to become “global leaders” by “leveraging diversity,” as well as voting recommendations from the Lesbian and Gay Bar Association of Chicago.

The committee advised students that the LGBTQA+ community is currently “under direct attack” by the Trump administration and urged them to vote. In addition to providing resources for locating polling places and registering to vote, the committee also forwarded voting recommendations from the bar association.