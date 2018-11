(DAILY MAIL) — A black Burger King employee who went on a racist rant against a Hispanic couple she assumed was white didn’t have it her way after she was terminated from her fast food job last month.

The shocking dispute broke out between the employee and a man and woman waiting in a North Miami Beach Burger King drive-thru October 3. The cellphone video has since gone viral.

It seems the customers requested a refund for their order after a manager touched her phone while handling their food.