(Gateway Pundit) On Tuesday night, after the votes were counted, Democrats took control of the US House of Representatives.

Wealthy suburban voters and women are being credited for the win.

At least 35 Republican lawmakers lost their seats on Tuesday night.

Democrats have a huge advantage over Republicans with their partners in the media complex, Hollywood, and academia.

And, unlike 2016, this year Democrats can also can give a huge amount of credit to Tech giants Google, Facebook and Twitter.