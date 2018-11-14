Facebook morale reportedly in the dumps

(CNBC) — Facebook employee morale is down after a turbulent year for the company, according to the reported findings of an internal survey.

Among employees, 52 percent said they were optimistic about Facebook’s future, which is down from 84 percent a year ago, according to the Wall Street Journal, which on Wednesday reported the October findings of Facebook’s biannual survey.

Similarly, 70 percent of employees said they were proud to work at Facebook, compared to 87 percent a year prior. Employee commitment has also taken a hit. On average, employees said they intend to remain with the company for another 3.9 years, down from 4.3 years last October.