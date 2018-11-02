Fake news, fake views, fake endorsements

I had to use a specially assigned Russian password, courtesy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, to find out that the Los Angeles Times is providing opposing election endorsements, based on … language? If you read the Times’ English edition, you will find Sen. Dianne Feinstein among the seven fake endorsements.

If you read the Hispanic edition, however, you will find that Sen. Feinstein should be retired, and Kevin de Leon is the man to elect. In fact, seven of the English picks have been replaced by an opponent. I guess these are fake endorsements. Or did the advertising department stage a coup and take over the newspaper? Given the number of reporters still there, it would probably have been an easy takeover. It really is hard to see what good fake endorsements do anyone.

Part of the problem with forgetting history. even when the forgetting is forced and intentional, as in the public educational system, is that you get to make the mistakes you forgot about all over again. “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” from Aesop’s Fables, comes to mind. But of course, it’s not taught anymore.

The left today doesn’t scream, “Wolf!” Instead, they scream “Trump!” But a funny thing has happened on the way to the midterms. Ordinary Americans decided they liked the things Trump was doing. They liked good jobs. They liked better pay. They liked lower taxes. They liked good trade deals. They even liked America making things again. They liked fewer wars. They liked the idea of being friends with North Korea, if the nukes could be gone. They liked winning.

In fact, Trump has produced so much winning for ordinary Americans that the left’s “Trump!” alarm bells have faded into the background noise most voters are comfortable with before they mark their election ballots. The only people paying attention to the fake alarms are the fake alarmists raising the alarms.

Trump has reduced the left’s brand to, “We’re not Trump!” Wow! I wonder how many professors it took to change that light bulb? Perhaps they had to call upon the kingdom of Celebtardia for help with the “spin” on that one.

Still, hope springs eternal when you are the MSM and you own the echo chamber wherein we all live. Since it’s hard to sell the negative when people have experienced life inside the positive, the left added hate to their party brand. Leftist mobs have attacked and beaten Trump supporters simply because they were Trump supporters. Just another assurance of brand purity from the left’s unified platform, “We’re not Trump!”

Yup, we see that. As millions of midterm voters have watched the left’s meltdown that followed their removal from power by the 2016 election, once-supportive voters have had time to consider their past support for leftist candidates. During the MSM fake news theater leading up to the elections, more people are asking themselves, “If I like what Trump has actually done, why would I vote for candidates who aren’t Trumpian?”

Thus the Democrats have been reduced, through the actions of their own allies, to the party of hate. “If you would all just hate Trump as much as we do, you could return us to power!”

“Um … no, I don’t think so.” Well, maybe tomorrow, leftists. But as we all learn on our trip through life, there are times when tomorrow never comes.

Earth’s Final Kingdom. Did the Left Behind series cry “Wolf!” one too many times?