Far-left Obama adviser agrees with Trump, again!

Van Jones, a former Obama “green” czar who once alleged President Bush may have been behind 9/11, is praising President Trump.

For a second time!

BizPacReview reported Jones tweeted: “Give the man his due. [Trump] is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this.”

Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this. #FIRSTSTEPact #CriminalJusticeSummit #CriminalJusticeReform #justicereform #Trump https://t.co/G9kI1C3gXy — Van Jones (@VanJones68) November 14, 2018

The reaction came after Trump confirmed his support for a bipartisan bill in the Senate. The First Step Act would cut criminal penalties for some offenders and make it easier for former inmates to find work.

The president commented, “In many respects, we’re getting very much tougher on the truly bad criminals – of which, unfortunately, there are many. But we’re treating people differently for different crimes.”

Jones later doubled down amid criticism from the left for his praise of the president.

“I say the 99 times I don’t agree with the president I’m going to give him hell. On this one, I’ll give him a salute and applause,” he said. “If you can’t put politics aside to help people how are suffering and struggling in prison when there’s a shot to do something on a bipartisan basis, then I think we’ve taken politics too far.”

Immediately on Twitter he was accused of being a sellout.

“Exactly how much did they pay you to sell all the way out? Must be big bucks to dismiss you’re blackness so easily,” wrote Black Warrior Queen.

Added Hazel, “You giving him credit is a disgrace!”

Jones is a self-proclaimed radical communist activist. He was

Jones resigned as Obama’s environmental adviser in 2009 over his radical past. He was a founder of the group Standing Together to Organize a Revolutionary Movement, or STORM, which described itself as having a “Maoist orientation.”

He was a founding board member of the Apollo Alliance, for which Jeff Jones of the Weather Underground was the New York state director.

He earlier agreed with Trump that the Russia scandal is “a big nothingburger.”

WND reported in 2009 that Jones had signed a petition calling for nationwide “resistance” against police, accusing them of using the 9/11 attacks to carry out policies of torture.

The petition was organized by the October 22nd Coalition, an anti-police organization whose mission statement was drawn up by leaders of the radical Black Panther Collective for Social Progress.

The movement organizes yearly national anti-police demonstrations, accusing police of “brutality, detentions, domestic spying, profiling and other attacks on human and civil liberties.” The protests are held under the banner of the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation.

The 2006 statement, available on the website for the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, calls on participants to “resist so that we will not be crushed. Our resistance gives other people courage.”

The statement accused the police of deliberately murdering civilians in cases that later were mostly ruled accidents.