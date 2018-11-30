Federal workers warned not to advocate for Trump impeachment

Would violate Hatch Act now, but not during president's 2nd term

(Washington Examiner) Federal workers may violate Hatch Act restrictions on “political activity” if they urge President Trump’s impeachment as he seeks re-election, according to a government office that enforces the law.

If the president is not seeking re-election, however, advocating impeachment would not be banned, the Office of the Special Counsel said in new guidance circulated by email Tuesday.

“Advocating for a candidate to be impeached, and thus potentially disqualified from holding federal office, is clearly directed at the failure of that candidate’s campaign for federal office,” the office said.

