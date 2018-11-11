Feds demanding less secrecy for inventions

His critics say he’s not much for transparency, but under President Trump’s administration, there’s one area where secrecy has plunged – and that’s in the orders issued to keep inventions behind closed doors, explains Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

A chart compiled by the Federation of American scientists reveals that in Fiscal Year 2018, there were only 85 orders that new inventions must not be available – or even revealed – to the public.

The issue comes up through the U.S. Patent Office, and there, whenever a new invention is deemed to be “detrimental to national security,” an order can be imposed that prevents the public disclosure of the development – and prevents a patent from being issued.

“Most affected inventions seem to involve technologies that have military uses,” the report said. “But the current criteria that are used to make the determination have not been released, so the actual scope of invention secrecy is not publicly known.”

The chart said the total active orders reached a new high, of 5,792.

But during the year only 85 new orders were issued, and 77 older orders were rescinded.

That compares to 2017, when there were 132 new orders, and only 28 rescinded.

For 2016 there were 121 issued and 20 rescinded, 2015 had 95 issued and 36 rescinded and 2014 had 97 issued and 22 rescinded.

The large majority of incidents involved the Army, Navy, Air Force or Department of Energy, with only a few come from the National Security Agency.

