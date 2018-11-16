Fire deaths now at 65, while 631 missing

(CNN)The number of missing in Californian wildfires has soared to 631, as authorities added hundreds of names to the lists of the unaccounted for Thursday, in what has become the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in the state’s history.

Butte County Sheriff and Coroner Kory Honea said Thursday evening the death toll from the Camp Fire in northern California had grown to 63 people. Seven sets of remains were discovered Thursday, he said.

At least two other people have been killed in another, separate wildfire in Southern California, putting the state’s death toll at 65 since the two blazes began last week.