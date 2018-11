(San Francisco Chronicle) These commercial fisherman spend most of their days trapping sea creatures, not freeing them.

But when Nicholas Taron and Sam Synstelien were headed back into Morro Bay after a day of work, they noticed something unusual: a humpback whale in distress, tangled in rope attached to a buoy.

“[The whale] was just swimming in counter-clockwise circles,” Taron told KNTV. “You could tell he was stressed and being held to the bottom.”