(BBC) — A man is suing British Airways after being “squashed” next to an obese passenger during a 13-hour flight.

Stephen Huw Prosser, who is 5ft 3in, said he suffered a pelvic injury and nerve damage in his neck on the journey from Bangkok to London in January 2016.

The 51-year-old from Tonypandy in Rhondda Cynon Taff told Pontypridd County Court the passenger “was built like the late rugby player Jonah Lomu.”