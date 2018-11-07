Florida: DeSantis beats Gillum for governor

(TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT) — ORLANDO — Republican Ron DeSantis, who entered public office six years ago with the help of the conservative Tea Party movement, won his bid to become Florida governor on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s choice to push back against a promised “blue wave” of Democratic opposition.

DeSantis narrowly defeated Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by less than 80,000 votes, with more than 8 million ballots cast. DeSantis received 50 percent of the ballots to Gillum’s 49 percent, according to incomplete unofficial results.

“Not bad for a kid who started making $6 an hour,” DeSantis told his crowd of hundreds gathered at his victory party in Orlando late Tuesday night. “Throughout the campaign I knew the only thing I could control was how hard I worked.”