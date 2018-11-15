Florida judge extends ballot deadline

(TOWNHALL) – U.S. District Chief Judge Mark Walker has granted a preliminary injunction to allow voters with mismatched ballots to fix the issue by 5 p.m. Saturday. It is a win for Sen. Bill Nelson’s (D) campaign.

“The precise issue in this case is whether Florida’s law that allows county election officials to reject vote-by-mail and provisional ballots for mismatched signatures – with no standards, an illusory process to cure, and no process to challenge the rejection – passes constitutional muster,” Walker said in his ruling. “The answer is simple. It does not.”

The county canvassing boards who make sure the signatures on their vote-by-mail or provisional ballots match state records, are “staffed by laypersons that are not required to undergo formal handwriting-analysis education or training,” Walker reasoned. He concluded that voters who were found to have mismatched signatures need more time to correct the problem.