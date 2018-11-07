Florida votes to restore felons' voting rights

(USA TODAY) — In one of the biggest Democratic victories of the 2018 election, Florida voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to restore voting rights to an estimated 1.5 million former felons, including roughly 500,000 African-Americans.

Amendment 4 applies to felons who served their sentence, including parole and probation, but will not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses. The change is expected to affect future election results in Florida, as well as presidential races, because the state is often seen as competitive in national contests.

Florida is one of only four states that permanently disenfranchised former felons. Amendments require a super-majority of 60 percent to become law in the state.