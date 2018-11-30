Fox News promises new evidence in Kennedy-Chappaquiddick series

(Washington Examiner) Fox News Channel’s “Scandalous” series that last year debuted with the Bill Clinton scandals is turning to the tragic Chappaquiddick crash that forever tarnished the late Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and killed his young aide, Mary Jo Kopechne.

“Through archival footage, records and never-before seen photos, the series will revisit the daily twists and turns of the drama that first captivated the world nearly 50 years ago,” said Fox in its release.

Over four weeks, said Fox, “The program will chronicle the perspective of many of those involved, along with the journalists who covered the puzzling accident.”