Franklin Graham: Blessing abortion mill like blessing Auschwitz

(CNS News) Commenting on the scheduled blessing of an abortion facility in Columbus, Ohio, by “so-called faith leaders,” Christian leader Franklin Graham said such a ceremony is, “in reality,” a blessing of “murder,” and would be comparable to “standing outside the gas chambers at Auschwitz and blessing the murder of innocent Jews.”

The Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice plans to bless the Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s East Columbus surgical office on Nov. 9, as reported by Lifenews.com and other media. The event is called “Holy Ground: Blessing the Sacred Space of Decision.”