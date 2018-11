(WFLA) — WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco deputies had a little fun with a Wesley Chapel man after they saw him dressed like Fred Flintstone while driving a souped-up Smart Car that looked like the Flintmobile… and it wasn’t even Halloween.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Deputy H. Echevarria pretended to pull over Mr. Fred Flintstone, AKA Don Swartz, for speeding in the Meadow Bedrock Pointe Subdivision.

Authorities say, with tongue firmly in cheek, that after he was cited for speeding, he “became unruly and had to be detained.”