Gala to raise funds for Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Supporters of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn who contend he is an American patriot who was unfairly targeted by Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation are holding a gala fundraiser in his honor next week.

Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s national security adviser, faces a hearing next month for his guilty plea for lying to the FBI in the Mueller investigation. But his defenders point out that Senate Judiciary Committee members say former FBI Director James Comey told them that FBI agents did not think Flynn was lying intentionally when he was first interviewed about his conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The fundraiser, Nov. 11, culminates a conference called Operation Classified organized by John B. Wells, host of the radio program “Caravan to Midnight” and a former host of “Coast to Coast AM.”

The conference is scheduled for Nov. 9-11 at the Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Wells said he got the idea for the fundraiser after seeing “this terrible injustice perpetrated” on Flynn, and he reached out to the general’s family.

Flynn’s youngest sibling, Joseph Flynn, the spokesman and a trustee of the Mike Flynn Legal Defense Fund, accepted the offer and will be at the event.

“General Flynn is a victim of political expedience, political skullduggery and lawfare,” said Wells.

The left, he said, “crewed up and destroyed the man’s reputation, his families’ reputations and his finances.”

He said “Operation Classified” is “designed to raise awareness for this forgotten hero and to raise finances for a lieutenant general of the United States Army who spent his life defending the freedoms all Americans, both left and right.”

Flynn was forced to put his home on the market in March to pay for his mounting legal bills.

In May, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, renewing his rebuffed request to speak with the FBI agent who led the Flynn interview, Joe Pientka, and to obtain the FBI’s records of it.

“Contrary to his public statements during his current book tour denying any memory of those comments, then-Director Comey led us to believe during that briefing that the agents who interviewed Flynn did not believe he intentionally lied about his conversation with the Ambassador and that the Justice Department was unlikely to prosecute him for false statements made in that interview,” Grassley wrote.

Pientka was assisted in the interview by fellow agent Peter Strzok, whose infamous anti-Trump text messages later led to his dismissal from the Russia investigation.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote days after Grassley’s letter, “The question is whether special counsel Robert S. Mueller III pressured [Flynn] to plead to a crime he didn’t commit.”

Flynn resigned in February 2017 after serving just 24 days as national security adviser when information surfaced that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with the Russian ambassador.