(London Telegraph) A gay sauna has found itself in an equality row after asking a transgender man without a penis to leave their nude bath house.

Staff at Sailors Sauna, in east London, told a male patron, who is female by birth, that he could not use their facilities because they did not want to breach their licence, which categorized the hot house as a ‘male space.’

The 26-year-old, whose identity is unknown, attempted to use the sauna with a friend on Monday night before another customer informed staff that “a woman was using the venue”.