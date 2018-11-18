GE, once most valuable company, fights junk-bond status

(CNBC) — Once-mighty General Electric is fighting to stay off the junk heap.

GE’s stock has become a sliver of its former self, and its bonds are now trading as if they are already junk-rated. That puts pressure on new CEO Larry Culp to quickly raise cash and cut debt to keep its debt rating from falling further to sub-investment grade junk status, otherwise known as high-yield.

“When the market begins to price you to junk status, you have a very limited time to clear that up before you become junk,” said Thomas Tzitzouris, director and head of fixed income research at Strategas. “Whether their plan is viable or not, they’re running out of time.”