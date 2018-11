(WASHINGTON TIMES) — A Texas election supervisor and judge resigned this week after she was seen on video screaming and threatening to call the police on a woman who was reportedly confused about where to vote.

The altercation involving Williamson County election supervisor and judge Lila Guzman happened Friday afternoon at the Williamson County Annex in Round Rock, ABC-affiliated KVUE reported.

A video of the incident showed Ms. Guzman, who is white, screaming at a black woman, who has not been identified, and telling her to leave the polling place.