Getting away with rape

The vile and sick rapes of Western girls by Muslim men is appalling. If Muslim men wish to act in that way, they should stay in Muslim countries. The is part of the reason they are not welcome in our countries. Rape and murder should never be allowed and should never go unpunished. What kind of men are they that think it is fine to commit rape?!

Yes, their cultural norms are disgusting and why we don’t want them. They either live by OUR RULES or get out of OUR countries. Such men are trying to change OUR countries – but we will not stand for it!

As a grandmother this story disgusts me.

Sheena Bell