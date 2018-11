Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Teacher: “Class, you have 30 minutes to write a composition on the subject of baseball.”

Jonah: “Here’s my paper, teacher.”

Teacher: “Jonah, you barely spent two minutes writing your essay! Read me what you wrote.”

Jonah: “Game called off on account of rain.”