(Washington Examiner) The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee wonders whether former FBI Director James Comey believes he deserves “special treatment” after he filed a lawsuit in federal court fighting a subpoena to testify in private sessions.

In a pair of tweets Thursday, Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., condemned Comey for doing what other witnesses have already done.

“The truth IS best served with transparency. What is Director Comey trying to hide from the American people with his baseless motion to quash?” Goodlatte said.