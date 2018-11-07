GOP'S Rick Scott ousts Dem Bill Nelson in Florida

(VOX) — Republican Rick Scott, running for Senate after two terms as Florida governor, beat Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson in 2018’s most expensive Senate race, boosting the GOP’s odds of expanding their Senate majority.

Scott used a huge amount of campaign cash — much of it his own — and his position as a Washington outsider to beat Nelson, a relatively popular incumbent who nevertheless failed to inspire much excitement in a campaign year when Democrats were energized in many races across the country. Scott’s spending advantage helped him build an early polling lead, and Nelson was never quite able to close the gap.